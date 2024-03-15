Charlamagne Tha God On Donald Trump Voters: “They Want White Supremacy To Reign Supreme”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has the chance to be the Commander-in-chief again. Media personality Charlamagne Tha God shared his thoughts on the presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s race for the White House.

Charlamagne Tha God sat down with Stephen A. Smith for a 73-minute interview. The conversation included Charlamagne and Smith discussing Donald Trump.

“They’ve accepted fascism and those are the people who I feel like they want their rights to be racist back,” Charlamagne stated about Trump voters. “They want white supremacy to reign supreme over this nation.”

Stephen A. Smith made it clear he will not cast a vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. The star of ESPN’s First Take explained his reasoning for opposing the twice-impeached, multi-time-indicted MAGA leader.

“I’m not voting for him, I can tell you that much right now,” Stephen A. Smith said to Charlamagne Tha God. “I’m not voting for him but it’s not because of his politics. It’s because of his behavior, the kind of person I think he is and I believe that he could potentially cause civil war in this country.”

Charlamagne Tha God has also been critical of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Previously, the Radio Hall of Famer complained about the current president being a politician who “has no main character energy at all.”