Charlamagne Tha God On 2020 Election: Unlike 50 Cent, I Can’t Pick Racism, Bigotry & Fascism

(AllHipHop News)
50 Cent started a political firestorm when the outspoken rapper announced he is supporting Republican Donald Trump’s reelection bid because he is not a fan of Democrat Joe Biden’s tax plan for the wealthy. A lot of people specifically took issue with 50 writing, “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like Black people.”
One of those critics was 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler. The comedian and former Chelsea Lately host blasted the Hip Hop mogul on Twitter for what she saw as his nonchalant attitude towards Trump’s disparaging remarks and policies directed at the Black Lives Matter movement against police violence and systemic racism.
Hey f#####! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f#####! Remember? https://t.co/uQsu7DHrRQ
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 21, 2020
Another media personality distanced himself from 50’s political stance too. Charlamagne Tha God of The Breakfast Club radio show made an appearance on the Fox Business network’s Kennedy program, and he talked about why he is voting for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket for the presidency and vice-presidency.
“Unlike 50 Cent, I can’t pick racism and bigotry and fascism. I can’t choose that over my finances. My finances might just have to take a hit. We gotta get that fascism out of the White House,” said Charlamagne. “I’m not mad at 50. Honestly, 50 just said out loud what a lot of people were thinking. When I saw that, I thought that. I didn’t think I would vote for Trump, but I was like, ‘Jesus Christ, I live in New Jersey and work in New York. I’m getting hit in both states.'”
The South Carolina native went on to tout Kamala Harris’s record as District Attorney of San Francisco and Attorney General of California before she became a United States Senator. Charlamagne claimed public defenders referred to Harris as the “most progressive prosecutor in San Francisco.” He then discussed Harris’s work to provide jobs for nonviolent criminal offenders, her efforts to combat the human trafficking of young girls, and her opposition to the death penalty.