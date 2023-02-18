Charleston White Goes Nuts, Blames J Prince, Cops, And Mayor for Cancelling Comedy Show in Houston

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Charleston White claims threats from J Prince led to the cancelation of his comedy tour stop in Houston, and he’s fuming at the cops and the Mayor!

Charleston White is fuming mad over the cancellation of his appearance in Houston, Texas, and he blamed the local police for ruining his show last night (February 17th).

According to Charleston, the cops refused to provide protection for his “Charleston White and Friends Comedy Tour” due to his ongoing feud with J Prince of Rap-A-Lot/Mob Ties. Apparently, officials were concerned about the safety of both Charleston and the audience.

The polarizing figure knows that J Prince is powerful in the Houston music scene, with connections that reach far and wide, so he decided to scrap his appearance.

“It’s done been confirmed. James Prince runs Houston. The Mayor and the Houston Police Department say that they are getting calls that Charleston White is gonna be speaking at an event. Houston Police Department sounds like a bunch of p###### to me,” Charleston White snapped.

“I see why Rap-A-Lot runs that s###. No wonder they Mob Ties. No wonder everybody got to check in y’all. Now I’m checking in with the police department. The police department told me, ‘hey, man, you got a problem with Mr. James Prince. We don’t want no problems. The mayor’s office called and say, ‘hey, Mr. Charleston, we hear you got a problem with James Prince. Man, we scared of him.’ I swear to God, yall. I just got the call from the Houston Mayor’s office and the gang unit Police Department in Houston, Texas. They are scardified of Rap-A-Lot.”

During a heated moment, Charleston White paced around his house, still reeling from the cancellation of his appearance in Houston. He made his way to his closet, where he keeps an arsenal of guns.

With a fierce expression, Charleston grabbed a couple of them and returned to the camera, declaring that Rap-A-Lot Records didn’t run “a damn thing” in Dallas and that he wouldn’t be intimidated by anyone, no matter how powerful they were.

“This what I’ll say to the Houston Police Department. Y’all can suck my d##k too. F### Houston. N#### f### Houston, Texas. I’m spending my own g###### money to come down here to talk to you poor ass dumb ass m############ Houstonians. F### Houston,” Charleston White fumed.

“F### Harris, PD. C########## pigs. Ya’ll some m############ cowards. Man, let me get my g###### guns and go to the g###### gun range. This is what I got for Rap-A-Lot Records. I got a whole bunch of g###### m############ guns for Rap-A-Lot. Man, Houston police y’all some p######,” Charleston continued.

Charleston even called Houston’s Mayor, Sylvester Turner, a homophobic slur.

“Rap-A-Lot got y’all scared in the mayor’s office. Y’all just had a f##### mayor down there in Houston, a gay mayor,” he snarled.

The latest video has undoubtedly ratcheted up the tension between Charleston and J Prince, who have already been engaged in a bitter feud for some time.

Only time will tell what the fallout of this latest episode will be, but for now, Charleston was standing his ground and refusing to back down.