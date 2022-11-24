Charleston White Pulls Gun On Interviewer After Disrespecting FBG Duck’s Mother 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Charleston White continued his online antics after pulling a gun on an interviewer who checked him for disrespecting slain Chicago rappers.

YouTuber Charleston White has made headlines once again with his controversial antics after pulling a gun out during a recent interview.

White was a guest on Chicago’s DJ U Go Crazy podcast, where he continued to diss late Chi-Town rappers King Von and FBG Duck.

However, things went all the way left when DJ U attempted to defend the slain rappers’ families after Charleston White repeatedly referred to Duck’s mother as a “b####.”

“F### your pain. B####, give me back the money then, hoe,” Charleston yelled. “I ain’t have to help not one of you. My momma ain’t gotta bunch of kids that died. B####, I hope y’all hoes bury y’all babies. F### y’all pain, b####. Give me back my g###### money, hoe. Or suck my dick b####.”

Charleston White continued, “And Chicago, f### y’all. Suck my dick, b####. I keep a g###### gun for whatever. N####, I don’t give a f### about s###. I keep a g###### gun. N####, I keep a g###### gun, Chicago.”

DJ U shared a clip of the exchange on social media, claiming he gave the YouTuber the benefit of the doubt as he claims his “disrespectful” antics are just his online persona.

“I represent CHICAGO any and everywhere I go,” the Chicago DJ penned in the caption. “I was giving this goof ass old man the benefit of the doubt cause he claim to be “in character” when saying sum of the disrespectful s### he be saying but where I’m from once U up on a mf U gotta use it.” Watch the clip below and check out the build-up in the video at the end of the page.

Meanwhile earlier this year, Charleston White and his gun went viral for another reason. He reportedly shot himself while in a strip club in September.

Charleston White Pulls Gun After DJU Defends Momma Duck and King Von’s family