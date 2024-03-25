Charleston White Ruthlessly Mocks Death Of Gillie Da King’s Son

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Charleston White started beefing with Gillie Da King after the rapper-turned-podcaster criticized White in an Instagram DM.

Charleston White proved he’s willing to cross the lines of decency in a social media attack on Gillie Da King. The internet provocateur repeatedly joked about the death of Gillie’s son YNG Cheese on Monday (March 25).

“I see @gilliedaking got smoke in his chest!” White wrote on Instagram. “May his son rest in p### and the killer be forgiven by God and live a long life of redemption! Remember how your son died, you was begging for a snitch to help solve his crime! He wrote this to the author @iamwokeseed of my children’s book!”

White ridiculed Gillie in response to an Instagram DM in which Gillie called White a “rat,” among other insults. White responded with an extreme level of disrespect.

“@gilliedaking You still talking street after they un-alived Jr?” White captioned a video. “I’m a little bit disappointed in you sir.”

The video made matters worse. White cruelly taunted Gillie and Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host Wallo for grieving over YNG Cheese, who was shot and killed in 2023.

“You got a dead son and you talking about snitching, n####,” White said. “Pow! That n#### shot your m############ son in the head, boy unalive. Pow! G########, Young Gillie been shot! I remember how you and Wallo was crying? You and Wallo was crying, ‘Oh, my son! My son got killed.’ You was crying. Now you talking ‘bout snitching. You g###### right I’m a law-abiding citizen. That’s why your son unalive.”

White continued the social media trolling with more posts about Gillie’s late son. In one video, White laughed as he mentioned how Gillie had to “go to the graveyard” to see YNG Cheese.

“This is going to get extremely disrespectful!” White wrote. “I’ve been waiting for a good celebrity beef!!! I ain’t never liked this goof ball ass weenie.”

He added, “Tell @gilliedaking f### his dead son.”

Watch some of the footage posted by White below.