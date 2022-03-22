‘Cheater’: Boosie Badazz Speaks On Transgender Women Competing Against CIS Women

Rapper takes issue with Lia Thomas jumping up in rank as an athlete.

Boosie Badazz has inserted himself in another LBTQIA+ whirlwind conversation.

This time, the Southern rapper has commented on the controversial topic of transgender athletes.

Boosie Badazz discussed cheating in sports with Vladtv, specifically zeroing in on University of Pennsylvania student Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer competing against CIS gender women.

He called her a “cheater.”

“Cheater. [Ranked 462 as a male], and he is No. 1 in the women. Cheater,” Boosie said.

“That’s the only thing you can think of. Cheater,” the “Wipe Me Down” chart-topper continued. “That’s saying, a guy who makes an F year-round passes the ACT with an A. No, you cheated. That’s how I feel about that situation.”

Earlier this year, he tweeted about Lia Thomas, saying, “Cheater, he needs to leaave lol.”

Cheater‼️ “ he needs to leaave lol pic.twitter.com/FdUQWIBjQj — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) February 14, 2022

Boosie is not the only one that thinks Thomas has an unfair advantage.

Sixteen members of her team have raised complaints, saying that she has a biological advantage over her competitors that should not be justified by school and sports association officials.

They wrote in a letter, “We fully support Lia Thomas in her decision to affirm her gender identity and to transition from a man to a woman. Lia has every right to live her life authentically.”

“However, we also recognize that when it comes to sports competition, that the biology of sex is a separate issue from someone’s gender identity,” the statement read in part.

“Biologically, Lia holds an unfair advantage over competition in the women’s category, as evidenced by her rankings that have bounced from #462 as a male to #1 as a female.”

In response, the NCAA Board of Governors voted to have transgender athletes evaluated on a sport-by-sport basis.

The USA Swimming, the sport’s national governing body, has decided to use a three-person board of medical experts to decide whether an athlete has a competitive advantage because she was born male, noting that level of testosterone in her blood must also be below a certain level for her to participate on a female team.

Boosie’s comments come days after an LGBTQIA+ group tried to shut down his concert in El Paso, TX.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the artist issued a private apology through the promoter to the community. Still, the group has not been moved and continues to protest.