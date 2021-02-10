Check Out A Teaser For Jay-Z & Nipsey Hussle’s “What It Feels Like” Collaboration

(AllHipHop News)
Judas and the Black Messiah will premiere widely in theaters and digitally on HBO Max this Friday, February 12. Director Shaka King’s biopic is about the FBI’s efforts in the 1960s to bring down Fred Hampton, the then-chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party.
The film is accompanied by a star-studded soundtrack. “What It Feels Like” by Jay-Z and the late Nipsey Hussle is one of the most highly-anticipated tracks from the album. Warner Bros. Pictures released a 110-minute teaser featuring “What It Feels Like” on the studio’s YouTube channel.
Besides Nip and Hov, the musical collection also features contributions from Nas, A$AP Rocky, H.E.R., Black Thought, Rapsody, Lil Durk, G Herbo, Polo G, Rakim, and more. The project is executive produced by Hit-Boy, Dash Sherrod, Archie Davis, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.
Judas and the Black Messiah stars Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton and Lakeith Stanfield as FBI informant William O’Neal. The cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Martin Sheen, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Lil Rel Howery, Algee Smith, and Jermaine Fowler.