Check Out First-Look Images For ‘House Party’ Remake

R&B performer Jacob Latimore is part of the film’s cast.

The original House Party came out thirty-two years ago. Director Reginald Hudlin’s comedy starred Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin of the Hip Hop duo Kid ‘n Play.

A new version of House Party will land on HBO Max on July 28. Singer/actor Jacob Latimore plays Kevin and British actor Tosin Cole plays Damon in the Warner Bros. Pictures/New Line Cinema production.

The cast of the House Party remake also features Karen Obilom, DC Young Fly, Allen Maldonado, Melvin Gregg, Rotimi, Shakira Ja’nai Paye, Andrew Santino, and Bill Bellamy.

New Line released first-look images for the upcoming motion picture. The photographs by Ron Batzdorff portray Jacob Latimore’s Kevin, Tosin Cole’s Damon, and Karen Obilom’s Venus.

JACOB LATIMORE as Kevin and TOSIN COLE as Damon in New Line Cinema and HBO Max’s House Party.

Photo by Ron Batzdorff

JACOB LATIMORE as Kevin and KAREN OBILOM as Venus in New Line Cinema and HBO Max’s House Party.

Photo by Ron Batzdorff

The New ‘House Party’ Joins A Three-Decade Old Movie Franchise

Famed music video director Charles “Calmatic” Kidd II directs the reimagined House Party off a screenplay written by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover. LeBron James and Maverick Carter produce the movie through their SpringHill Company. Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson executive produce along with Reginald Hudlin, Warrington Hudlin, and Gretel Twombly.

Besides Kid ‘n Play, 1990’s House Party also starred Robin Harris, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, A.J. Johnson, John Witherspoon, and Full Force. The cult classic made over $26 million at the global box office and earned positive reviews.

The success of House Party led to sequels such as 1991’s House Party 2 and 1994’s House Party 3. The direct-to-video House Party 4: Down to the Last Minute came out in 2000 with R&B boy band IMx (aka Immature) in the lead roles. Kid ‘n Play also made a special appearance in 2013’s House Party: Tonight’s the Night.