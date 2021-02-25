Check Out Photos Of Pop Smoke Starring In ‘Boogie’ Movie

(AllHipHop News)
Before Bashar “Pop Smoke” Jackson was tragically killed last year, the Brooklyn Drill architect made his acting debut in director Eddie Huang’s Boogie. The Focus Features film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 5.
Taylor Takahashi stars as Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a basketball phenom from Queens. Pop Smoke plays a character named Monk. The cast of Boogie also includes Taylour Paige, Pamelyn Chee, Mike Moh, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Alexa Mareka, Perry Yung, and Dave East.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Plus, Pop Smoke’s new single “AP” from the Boogie original motion picture soundtrack will be released on Friday, February 26 via Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records. The track is now available for pre-save on Spotify and pre-add on Apple Music.
Pop Smoke was murdered in February 2020 during a criminal home invasion in Hollywood Hills, California. He was 20 years old. The BET network commemorated Jackson by awarding him the honor of Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards.
Prior to his passing, Pop Smoke dropped the Meet the Woo and Meet the Woo 2 mixtapes. His posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, making the New Yorker just the fourth Hip Hop act in history to posthumously hit Number One following The Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, and XXXTentacion.