Cher Vows To Flee United States If Donald Trump Gets Re-Elected

Cher said she would leave the United States with her young boyfriend, Alexander Edwards if former President Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office.

Cher has declared that she “will leave” the U.S. if Donald Trump is re-elected as president.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the music icon, who is dating rap producer Alexander Edwards, stated that if Trump returns to the Oval Office as president, she will leave the country.

“I almost got an ulcer the last time,” Cher, 77, said of Trump’s first presidency between 2017 and 2021. “If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave (the country).”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cher discussed the laws that are being passed in the U.S. against trans people.

“It’s something like 500 bills they’re trying to pass,” Cher stated. “I was with two trans girls the other night – and of course my own child (Chaz Bono, who is trans). I was saying, ‘We’ve got to stand together.’ I don’t know what their eventual plan is for trans people. I don’t put anything past them.”

Cher has been a long-time supporter of the LGBTQ community. Her 54-year-old son Chaz, whom she shares with her ex-husband Sonny Bono, began his transition in the late 2000s.

Cher is currently gearing up to release a holiday album titled Christmas.

The album, her 27th, was released on Friday. Christmas consists of 13 tracks and features guest artists, including Stevie Wonder, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Bublé, Tyga and more.

Cher said the album “doesn’t scream Christmas every second and isn’t filled with songs you know by name.”

The album’s first single, “DJ Play a Christmas Song,” dropped earlier this month.