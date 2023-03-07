Cher Working On New Albums With Rapper/Producing Boyfriend Alexander Edwards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cher revealed she is working on two albums with boyfriend Alexander Edwards! Read more!

Cher and her boyfriend, rapper/producer Alexander Edwards, have been working on two new albums together.

While speaking to E! News for an interview, the “Dark Lady” singer announced her plans to release two albums with her boyfriend, who was once in a relationship with Amber Rose.

“I’m going to England to make two albums,” Cher told the outlet. “Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer, and he does everything, so I’m happy about that.”

‌

She teased about the upcoming music, “I think, like any artist when you’ve got something good, you’re excited.”

Alexander and Cher first sparked romance rumors in November last year when they were spotted on a date in West Hollywood. Days later, the singer confirmed the relationship on Twitter, posting a photo of Alexander with a red heart emoji.

Cher also shared she was “trying to get myself in shape” to tour later this year.

No dates for the potential tour have been announced.

Cher’s last tour, “Here We Go Again,” began in September 2018 and was forced to conclude in March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.