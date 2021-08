Chet Hanks was trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. After his parents were some of the first celebs to catch the coronavirus, the “rapper” is now spitting anti-vaccine propaganda!

Tom Hanks’ son, Chet is in the news again. This time, he is taking a stand about his rights to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine.

The controversial rapper, who goes by the name of Chet Hanx, took to his social media to spew his anti-vaxxing propaganda.

In an Instagram video he dropped on Wednesday, August 11, he said, “OK, I’m gonna keep this real simple for you guys. Real simple. OK. Just like you have the right to be mad at me because I said I’m not going to get the vaccine … I have the right to not get that s###.”

“I wanted to, but my immune system said ‘it’s good,’ and it doesn’t need to be tampered with” he shared. “Let’s be real … 99% of you m############ wouldn’t use a shampoo that is not FDA, but you are willing to get some experimental government injection.”

He also stated, “There is more evidence that UFOs being real, than that vaccine being healthy for you. If the aliens are out there, I am ready for you to come and get me … so we can get the f### out of here or am I gonna have to need my vaccine papers.”

This is not his first time making disparaging statements about the deadly virus and the various preventive measures that officials have recommended to help tame the plague that took the lives of 619,000 deaths in the United States since last year.

On Tuesday, August 10, once again on social media, he posted a clip stating that he lied about having the coronavirus and said that the sickness that actually rocked his parents was nothing more than “the fiu.”

“I’ve been on the fence about this for a while, that’s why I never spoke on it,” he says, seemingly sincere. “But with the amount of people I know recently that have gotten COVID, and with the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say I got the vaccine, I think everybody should. It’s really important that we all do this.”

Then in a super sarcastic “SIKKKKKKKEEEEEE,” he says how he really feels. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I never had COVID. Y’all ain’t sticking me with that m############ needle,” he says. “It’s the m############ flu. Get over it, OK? If you’re sick, stay inside. OK, why we working around y’all? If you’re in danger, stay your ass inside. I’m tired of wearing a m############ mask.”