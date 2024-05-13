Chief Keef Celebrates Being Off Lean For Four Months

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sosa just dropped his ‘Almighty So 2’ album.

Chief Keef rose from a local Chicago rapper to a national figure with his 2012 album Finally Rich. The LP included a track titled “Hate Bein’ Sober” featuring 50 Cent and Wiz Khalifa.

Fast Forward to 2024, Chief Keef is now celebrating sobriety. The 28-year-old Midwesterner took to his Instagram Story to let his followers know that he has not drunk codeine/promethazine syrup for at least twelve weeks.

“Been clean of lean for 3-4 months now! CHAMPION [kissing face with smiling eyes emoji] [clapping hands emoji] [leaves emoji],” Chief Keef wrote on his Instagram Story.

Chief Keef has faced several legal issues related to drug use. In 2011, police charged a teenage Keith Cozart with the manufacture and delivery of heroin near a school, public housing building or park.

Additionally, Keef served a 20-day jail sentence in 2013 for a probation violation after testing positive for marijuana. He also had a driving under the influence of marijuana case in 2014 and a possession of a controlled substance case in 2017.

Following the release of Finally Rich, Chief Keef put out other studio LPs such as 2015’s Bang 3 and 2021’s 4NEM. He dropped the Almighty So 2 album on May 10, 2024. Almighty So 2 features G Herbo, Lil Gnar, Tierra Whack, Sexyy Red and Quavo.