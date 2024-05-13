Chief Keef Celebrates Being Off Lean For Four Months

Chief Keef rose from a local Chicago rapper to a national figure with his 2012 album Finally Rich. The LP included a track titled “Hate Bein’ Sober” featuring 50 Cent and Wiz Khalifa.
Fast Forward to 2024, Chief Keef is now celebrating sobriety. The 28-year-old Midwesterner took to his Instagram Story to let his followers know that he has not drunk codeine/promethazine syrup for at least twelve weeks.
“Been clean of lean for 3-4 months now! CHAMPION [kissing face with smiling eyes emoji] [clapping hands emoji] [leaves emoji],” Chief Keef wrote on his Instagram Story.
Chief Keef has faced several legal issues related to drug use. In 2011, police charged a teenage Keith Cozart with the manufacture and delivery of heroin near a school, public housing building or park.
Additionally, Keef served a 20-day jail sentence in 2013 for a probation violation after testing positive for marijuana. He also had a driving under the influence of marijuana case in 2014 and a possession of a controlled substance case in 2017.
Following the release of Finally Rich, Chief Keef put out other studio LPs such as 2015’s Bang 3 and 2021’s 4NEM. He dropped the Almighty So 2 album on May 10, 2024. Almighty So 2 features G Herbo, Lil Gnar, Tierra Whack, Sexyy Red and Quavo.