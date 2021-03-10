Chika Covers Billie Eilish’s “My Future” For Grammys Best New Artist x Spotify Singles

(AllHipHop News)
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will be held this Sunday, March 14 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Best New Artist is one of the Big Four prizes of the night.
Eight acts were nominated for Best New Artist this year. Either Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada, Megan Thee Stallion, or Chika will take home the golden gramophone.
This week, Spotify will release new Spotify Singles featuring the Best New Artist nominees. Each performer re-imagined one of their own songs and recorded a tribute to a past Best New Artist nominee.
And the Best New Artist nominees for the 63rd #GRAMMYs are…. @IngridAndress, @phoebe_bridgers, Chika (@oranicuhh), @noahcyrus, @DSmoke7, @DojaCat, @KAYTRANADA, and Megan @theestallion: https://t.co/teAbOeBzZ9 pic.twitter.com/ivGrXhIvem
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 24, 2020
Chika presented a new version of her 2020 single “U SHOULD” for Best New Artist x Spotify Singles. Plus, the 24-year-old Alabama native covered “My Future” by 2020 Best New Artist winner Billie Eilish.
“I picked ‘My Future’ by Billie Eilish as my BNA cover for Spotify because the song is beautiful and presents an interesting opportunity to talk about where I am as an artist, especially on the heels of this nomination,” says Chika.
She continued, “My present is moving so fast that each passing moment is practically the future already. And I’m in love with the ride I’m on.” D Smoke, Noah Cyrus, and Ingrid Andress will offer additional Spotify Singles x Best New Artist releases throughout the week.