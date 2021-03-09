China Mac Calls Out Gunplay For His Racist Rant Against Asian-Americans

(AllHipHop News)
After a video went viral with Florida rapper Gunplay blasting off some pretty awful racial epithets and bigoted slurs, many in the Asian-American community are calling him out.
The clip shows the Maybach Music Group rapper saying that the Asian person might make his IG Live catch the coronavirus.
“You f###### Chinese g###. You Lo Mein, Lao Mein, corona-having a## m###########. You’re the one who f##### up this whole s###. Get off my Live, g### … your race F’d up the world.”
He later back-tracked to clarify his statements.
“Number-one, because they got me on there hating on Asians, dawg when I love Asians,” he shared.
“I watch Japanese porn, so shut the f### up first of all. Second of all, m########### you didn’t see when the m########### was trolling me, calling me n#####, the whole time. Trolling me the whole time. So if you come with a knife at a fight, I’m gonna shoot you in the f###### front of your forehead with my words. I f### with the Asian community…I have no problems with Asians. I would love to f### an Asian b####. I’ve been to the m############ massage place and f##### one before. They got some good Asian p####…”
Chinese rapper, China Mac responded to his ignorance in a reaction video.
“I don’t know who he is talking to … because he is not just talking about Asian people like period … he is talking specifically to somebody.”
“Just watching that clip … I wanna say to him is I hope that’s not his true feelings towards a whole set of people … I hope that [he said this] just out of anger … I hope that that was out of being coked-up drugged-up and not in the right state of mind,” he rationed.
“I hope that that is not how you truly feel but if you do … f### you, suck a dick…I hope that he did it in a way where he was upset ’cause I know a lot of people saying crazy [things when they are upset],” he continued. “I’m not condoning this.”
No one is.
After the former president started to link the COVID-19 global pandemic to the Asian community, violence has spiked substantially in the United States.
So much so, the new administration has empowered the Department of Justice to combat hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Island (AAPC) communities.
Acting Deputy Attorney General John Carlin, who hosted the meeting said, “No one in America should fear violence because of who they are, what they look like or what part of the world they or their families came from.”
He continued, “The Department of Justice and our component agencies are committed to bringing all of our tools to bear in supporting AAPI communities as we address the horrific rise in hate and bias incidents occurring across the country.”
Gunplay better watch it. He might bring some unwanted Federal attention with his hot temper.