Chinese Rapper Vava Wears Blackface To “Honor” Nicki Minaj

(AllHipHop News)
It might seem hard to believe, but blackface is still a thing in China.
For example, in February, the country’s state broadcaster, CCTV hosted a New Year’s gala which is reportedly the most viewed television event in the world.
During the gala, which is known as “Chunwan,” Chinese performers donned blackface and tribal garments to represent Africans.
Such practices are dated and cause outrage here in the United States. But apparently, ignorance is bliss – just ask Chinese rapper Vava, who recently threw on blackface in a “tribute” to Nicki Minaj.
Vava was one of three Chinese artists, who were “cosplaying” as Nicki, Ariana Grande, and Jessie J. in a recreation of the trio’s performance of their song “Bang Bang,” at the 2014 American Music Awards.
Chinese rapper Vava pays tribute to Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/NWxeFvk6l3
— Samson Masih (@SamsonM34475947) April 11, 2021
Vava, who was clueless as to how insulting her cosplaying was, posted an advertisement of the performance on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter.
Most of her fans on the state-controlled social media site were excited by her tribute to Nicki Minaj, but over on Twitter, the reaction was much different.
Take a look:
[#TRAD🐻] TW: Racismo
Depois da controvérsia racista do ano novo de gala da CCTV e. 2018, eu realmente pensei que nunca mais veríamos o blackface na televisão chinesa novamente. Bem… eu estava errado. VAVA apareceu apenas "fazendo cosplay" de Nikki Minaj na Hunan TV. https://t.co/wlDNecEFO0
— National News Of Asia ¡¡ REFORMA (@ASIANATIONAL) April 10, 2021
i pray that twitter never finds that video of vava, blackface AND she cannot rap in english🧍and the rest of us Chinese people are going to get dragged into for no reason
— ً辣椒酱🌶 (@dalgnarj) April 9, 2021