Chingy Meme Gets 30 Year Estee Lauder Executive Fired

An executive at Estee Lauder’s attempt at crude humor using the rapper Chingy backfired and cost him his job. Read more!

A senior executive with Estee Lauder was booted from the company after posting a meme invoking rapper Chingy.

Last week, Demsey thought it wise to post a meme with sesame Street character Big Bird nursing his ailing friend, Snuffaluffagus.

The caption to the meme read, “my n#### Snuffy done got the ‘rona at a Chingy concert.”

The 65-year-old immediately came under fire, and although he attempted to delete the offensive meme, he was suspended last Tuesday.

Demsey apologized, claiming he was “terribly sorry and deeply ashamed. Dempsey said that the meme is the furthest thing from what I stand for, and I should have never posted it,” Dempsey said.

However, his regrets were a little too late.

John Demsey, who worked with the legendary brand for almost 30 years, was axed today (February 28th), according to Executive Chairman William P. Lauder and CEO Fabrizio Freda.

According to The Daily Beast Estee Lauder was not happy with the negative press Demsey’s shenanigans brought upon the company.

Demsey’s posts “have caused widespread offense, are damaging to our efforts to drive inclusivity both inside and outside our walls, and do not reflect the judgment we expect from our leaders,” the executive team said in a statement.

So far, Chingy, who is at the center of the ridiculous meme, has yet to comment.