Chlöe Bailey Responds To Critics Claiming She Attempted To Shoot Her Shot At Kendrick Lamar

Chlöe Bailey has pushed back against growing criticism online over her recent Instagram Live session during which she revealed her former admiration for Kendrick Lamar.

On Friday (November 29), Bailey is set the record straight after social media users took her recent Instagram livestream the wrong way, accusing the singer of attempting to “shoot her shot” at Lamar. For context, Bailey revealed in a previous livestream that she believed she and Lamar would end up together, while also explaining that she went through phases of obsession with various other artists such as James Fauntleroy and FKA Twigs, among others.

Social media users responded in droves by throwing shade on Bailey while pointing out that Lamar is engaged. In a candid response to the backlash she faces Bailey explained that her comments about the rapper were misunderstood—and she wasn’t about to let the drama get to her.

“I’m not shooting my shot at a married man,” Bailey said in part. “I was talking about years and years ago.” She clarified that her comments were simply a reflection of her youthful admiration for Lamar.

“I was just sharing how I was a diehard Kendrick fan,” she said. “Like from day one.” Bailey also slammed the negativity surrounding her livestream, suggesting that people were looking for drama where there was none. “Everybody just doesn’t like happiness,” she said. “Everybody has to take everything so seriously,” she said.

As she continued Bailey opted to take on a more levelheaded approach by explaining how she’s learned not to let the online chatter affect her.

“Honestly, I don’t let stuff like that get through anymore because I think it’s funny now how people will like take things out of context,” she said before adding with a laugh, “Hey, I’m innocent child.”

Bailey also joked about the relentless questions she’s been getting regarding Kendrick, humorously adding, “If you guys won’t stop asking me about the Kendrick stuff, I was sharing my love for the album, and I was sharing my mindset at 17 years old.”

She concluded by comparing the situation to her past expressions of admiration for other artists while also petitioning her followers for their grace.

“Just like how I shared my love for Omarion from B2K,” she said. “Like, come on. Give me a break, guys.”

Check out the post below to hear Bailey’s initial remarks praising Lamar.