Chloe Bailey Claps Back Amid Halle Pregnant Rumors: “Keep My Sister’s Name Out Your Mouth” 

Chloe Bailey issued a warning to anybody gossiping about her sister amid rumors Halle is pregnant with her rapper boyfriend DDG’s baby.

Halle Bailey is the topic of internet gossip with unfounded speculation she is pregnant, and her sister Chloe is not here for it, telling the rumor mongers to stop talking about lil sis.

The star of Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake was at the center of a social media storm over the weekend, with users claiming she is pregnant sparked by clips of Halle Bailey wearing baggy clothes. Many people shared recent videos of Halle wearing an oversized shirt dress, claiming she’s hiding a growing baby bump.

The videos are from August 14 when Halle and Chloe attended Beyonce’s stop on the Renaissance World Tour in Atlanta.

Others posted a clip from her rapper boyfriend’s YouTube Vlogs. In one video, a woman who appears to be Halle wearing a baggy tee walks past DDG. She only appears on screen for a brief moment, but it was enough to convince many that Halle is pregnant. In another, fans catch the swiftest glimpse of her stomach while she is wearing a bathing suit.

The internet has decided that Halle Bailey may be pregnant.



Here go the clips that have social media convinced. pic.twitter.com/WG49nZZK6M — Mílagro (@NiggaGirl_) August 20, 2023

However, big sister Chloe heard the whispers and stuck up for Halle during a recent Instagram Live chat. While she didn’t shut down or address the gossip directly, she told folks to stop talking about Halle.

“Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth,” Chloe declared. “Thank you. Amen, hallelujah. ‘Bout to get me riled the hell up. Anyways…”

When somebody off camera remarked, “We don’t play about Halle, “Chloe replied, “No. Like, what the heck? Period.”