Chris Brown Accused Of Smacking Weave Off Woman’s Head

R&B singer Chris Brown is accused of assaulting a woman at his house over the weekend!

Chris Brown is under investigation for battery after allegedly smacking a woman so hard that part of her weave came off.

The “Loyal” singer was named the suspect in the battery case after police responded to his San Fernando Valley home over the weekend following a woman’s allegation that he hit her.

Law enforcement said the woman claimed Brown smacked her on the back of the head so hard that it made part of her weave come out.

However, the woman had no further injuries, and no arrests have been made. Police took a battery report following the alleged incident, which may see Brown hit with a misdemeanor charge.

Chris Brown and his representatives have yet to comment on the allegations.

It’s the second time in as many months that police have been called to Brown’s house – the first was in May when the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a huge birthday bash.

They broke up the party in the early hours of the morning. Chris appeared to deny smacking the weave off the woman’s head on Instagram this morning.