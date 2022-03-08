Chris Brown Claps Back At Rape Accuser, Gives Police 9 Months Of Text Messages Begging to ‘Come Over’

Alleged rape victims says that rapper was “honestly the best” lover she ever had.

A bunch of text messages sent after a seemingly consensual sex encounter might be significant evidence to clear Chris Brown of drugging and rape charges.

His accuser’s case might be out the window if the correspondence is authenticated.

According to Radar Online, the “Run It” singer saved text messages from a woman he had sex with two years ago and shared them with officials, hoping they will prove that he did not drug her when they were intimate.

The incident happened on a yacht docked outside of Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ Miami home on December 31st, 2020.

Screenshots show exchanges between the “Jane Doe” and the platinum-selling chart-topper that included her calling him “baby,” him telling her she “should take a plan b” pill, and then her ghosting her for hours with her texting “Wya” and “Bae” with the sobby eye emoji.

Also seen in the messages sent almost immediately after the alleged violation are unsolicited nude selfies, suggestive sexual language, and flirtation.

The two continued going back and forth from her new number a few days later, on January 2nd, 2021, after she moved to Los Angeles.

The next few months, Jane Doe continued to text him, begging to come over to see him. In one message, she acknowledges that the two of them are at the same party and that she wanted to leave with him.

In June of 2021, she asks him, “Will I ever be able to see u again?”

After sending another unsolicited nude out, she told him that she missed him and “U were honestly the best —- I’ve had (emoji) lol I just want it again. Why are you playing with meee] lol.”

He still did not respond to her.

Finally, almost nine months after their one-night stand, she wrote, “U knew full well I wasn’t pressing u about no ˛˛˛˛ U told me to stay and then gonna try to play me? Nah that’s crazy I didn’t deserve that but u def got it.

They met over a year later, and five months after her last exchange, on January 27th, 2022, she filed a $20 million claim in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Her lawsuit stated that Chris Brown offered her a spiked drink while the two were in Diddy’s Star Island mansion’s kitchen.

The woman alleges that he gave her “tips about starting a career in the music industry” as he filled her cup with more alcohol.

She stated in her lawsuit that she became “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep” and then he blocked her in a bedroom.

Jane Doe said that after he would not let her out of the room, he undressed, and raped the woman. She even said that he ejaculated inside of her.

After he climaxed, she says he said to her that “he was ‘done.'” The lawsuit mentions his “plan b” comment.

However, the text messages that Brown has provided seem to shift the context of their New Year’s copulation. He is currently taking legal action against her and working with law enforcement in Miami during the investigation.