Chris Brown Claps Back At “Weirdos” Wanting To Cancel Him

Breezy teams up with CiCi for a new single.

Once again, some social media users took aim at Chris Brown for his past actions. The R&B singer’s new “How We Roll” collaboration with Ciara caused more negative reactions towards Brown.

There have been critics blasting Chris Brown since he assaulted his then-girlfriend, fellow music star Rihanna, back in 2009. That settled legal situation often comes up when the Virginia native works with a female act.

So when Ciara and Chris Brown dropped “How We Roll” on August 4, conversations about getting “canceled” filled the internet. Chloe Bailey faced similar backlash earlier this year for her CB-assisted “How Does It Feel” single.

Brown took to his Instagram Story overnight to offer a response to any detractors wanting his music career to be over. The 34-year-old entertainer posted, “WEIRDOS: didn’t we cancel Chris Brown? Me: I’M STILL ALIVE 😏.”

Chris Brown has collaborated with numerous women over the years, including creating 2011’s “Birthday Cake” and 2012’s “Nobody’s Business” with Rihanna. Since the 2009 incident, he also appeared on songs with Nicki Minaj, Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole, Brandy, Teyana Taylor, Jhené Aiko, H.E.R., and others.

Ciara and Chris Brown’s “How We Roll” arrives after the duo reportedly planned to perform a tribute to Michael Jackson at the 2022 American Music Awards last November. According to Brown, the AMAs canceled the set for unknown reasons. Dick Clark Productions claimed the move was due to a change in “creative direction.”

At the time, Ciara publicly backed Brown. The Georgia-raised singer/dancer wrote on her Instagram page, “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all! Thriller 40th Anniversary. @ChrisBrownOfficial you’re a rare breed of this generation. Always fun to rock with you 💃🏽.”