Chris Brown Dominates The 2020 Soul Train Awards

The 2020 Soul Train Awards took place last night (November 29). The annual ceremony celebrates the best in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop music for the year. Martin stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold served as the show’s hosts and opening musical acts.
Chris Brown was the big winner of the night. He won Best R&B/Soul Male Artist as well as Song Of The Year, Best Dance Performance, and Best Collaboration for “Go Crazy” with Young Thug.
H.E.R. was awarded Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, and she succeeded in The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award category for “I Can’t Breathe. Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, and Wizkid won Video Of The Year for “Brown Skin Girl.”
Other winners include Summer Walker’s Over It (Album Of The Year), Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” (Rhythm & Beats Award), Snoh Aalegra (Best New Artist), Brandy (Soul Train Certified). Plus, Monica was presented with the Lady of Soul Award.
Album Of The Year
Brandy – B7 Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour Chris Brown & Young Thug – Slime & B Jhené Aiko – Chilombo Summer Walker – Over It The Weeknd – After Hours
Video Of The Year
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint JHN & Wizkid – “Brown Skin Girl”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown – “Go Crazy” Feat. Young Thug
H.E.R. – “Slide” Feat. YG
Lizzo – “Good As Hell”
Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”
Song Of The Year
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It” Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
H.E.R. Feat. YG – “Slide”
Summer Walker & Usher – “Come Thru”
Usher Feat. Ella Mai – “Don’t Waste My Time”