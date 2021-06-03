Chris Brown, G-Eazy, Tyga, King Combs & More To Compete In ‘The Crew League’ Season 2

The second season of Revolt’s The Crew League launches on June 4. Several high-profile music artists will take part in the basketball tournament that will present $200,000 to the winners. Half of the prize will be donated to charity.

Chris Brown, G-Eazy, Tyga, Jason Derulo, Rowdy Rebel, Pardison Fontaine, King Combs, and DDG will lead teams for the upcoming The Crew League games. Drake, Bobby Shmurda, BIA, Justin Combs, and more celebrities are expected to make special appearances.

“Revolt continues to be a platform that empowers artists by giving them equal opportunity to showcase their talent on and off camera,” said Detavio Samuels, CEO of Revolt. “After a successful Season 1 blurring the lines between music and basketball, we’re excited to continue the momentum with a fresh, new crew of your favorite celebrities going head-to-head.”

Season one of The Crew League featured Russ, Jack Harlow, Swae Lee, Lil Mosey, DDG, The Kid LAROI, Lil Keed, and G Herbo. The Finals came down to Swae Lee’s Team Firefighters against Russ’s Team Diemon. Team Firefighters took home the championship after hitting a game-winning shot.

Besides being the captain of the OHB squad as a player, Chris Brown will also serve as executive producer for The Crew League alongside Revolt network founder Sean “Diddy” Combs. Comedian Druski and former Crew League competitor Jack Harlow will host the series. Other guest hosts will provide commentary throughout the season as well.

“We created The Crew League to shift cultural norms and open up the Hip Hop and sports worlds in an exciting way,” said Elie Maroun, founder/executive producer of The Crew League. “Our roster of talent epitomizes the world in which sports and culture collide, and we’re so stoked to welcome this group to bring back Season 2 on Revolt.”

The Crew League is scheduled to premiere on the Revolt YouTube channel on Friday, June 4. In addition, the program will air weekly on the Revolt linear television channel beginning Monday, June 7 at 10 pm ET.