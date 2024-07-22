Chris Brown & His Crew Accused Of Brutally Beating 4 Men, 1 Hospitalized

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown faced more assault allegations as a high-profile lawyer claimed he attacked four men with the help of his crew.

Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee accused Chris Brown and others of assault on Monday (July 22). Brown and his entourage allegedly assaulted four men in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday (July 20).

Buzbee announced he filed a lawsuit against Brown on social media. The lawyer said one of Brown’s alleged victims was hospitalized.

“On Saturday night in Ft. Worth, entertainer Chris Brown, along with his entourage, attacked and brutally beat several men who had just attended his concert,” Buzbee wrote on Instagram. “Multiple police reports have been made. At least one of the men beaten remains hospitalized. Chris Brown has a long history of violence. He has been arrested or accused of assault on at least ten occasions. Enough! The Buzbee Law Firm filed suit this morning on behalf of the four men brutalized this last weekend in the hope of obtaining justice for these victims and putting an end, once and for all, to Brown’s intolerable and thuggish behavior.”

Brown performed in Fort Worth on July 19 and 20. He was originally scheduled for just one concert at the Dickies Arena, but strong demand for tickets led to him adding a second show.

No police report or footage of the alleged assault surfaced before Buzbee called out Brown on social media. Buzbee did not disclose the identities of his clients.

Brown faced multiple assault allegations over the years. He was most infamously charged with beating his former girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

The controversial singer accepted a plea deal and avoided jail in the Rihanna case. He pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault. A judge sentenced Brown to five years of probation and 180 days of community labor. Brown had to complete a domestic violence counseling program.

Last year, a man named Abe Diaw sued Brown over an incident at a London nightclub. Brown was accused of bashing Diaw over the head with a Tequilla bottle and stomping the man. The attack allegedly resulted in Diaw’s hospitalization.