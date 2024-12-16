Chris Brown Performs For Almost 95,000 In South Africa

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown’s Epic Return to Johannesburg: A Sold-Out Night of Music and Dance

Chris Brown proved he was a global sensation after selling out the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, kicking off his sold-out South African concert series. The show drew a reported crowd almost 95,000 (capacity is 94,736) in the biggest South African performance venue.

Saturday night marked Breezy’s long-awaited return to South Africa, in what was regarded a flawless performance. The R&B singer performed much of his discography, 20 years of hits, including “Angel Numbers / Ten Toes,” “Heat,” “No Air,” “Don’t Judge Me,” “Ayo,” and “Back to Sleep.”

His incredible dance moves were enhanced by an insane aerial stunt that had him soaring over the audience. The 35-year old also had multiple outfit changes that paid homage to the different eras of his career.

The crowd’s energy matched the performance, singing every word and cheering loudly throughout.

The concert, described as Super Bowl-level, solidified Chris Brown’s status as a global superstar.

Brown ended the night thanking his fans. “I love you guys so much. This night means the world to me,” he said. “I’ve been waiting my whole life for this kind of moment.”

There was some controversy, as 31,000 people signed a petition rooted in the 2009 domestic assault of Rihanna.

For more on this historic performance, go here.