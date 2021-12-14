Chris Brown Reportedly In Negotiations To Sign With Quality Control Music

Chris Brown became one of the youngest ever recording artists to own their masters when he signed with RCA records in 2019.

Chris Brown could be making a major career move to end the year, signing with “Quality Control Music.”

According to theJasmineBRAND, Breezy is currently in talks with “Quality Control Music” record label. Their source says Chris Brown is negotiating a new deal that would see him join the Atlanta-based label.

Details of any negotiations between Chris and “Quality Control Music” – which was founded by Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas in 2013 – remain under wraps. The move would see Brown become label mates with the likes of Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, and City Girls.

Chris Brown has been linked to several record labels in his time in the music industry. He was reportedly discovered by Hitmission Records aged just 13 years old. He released his last and ninth studio album, “Indigo,” under his deal with RCA Records back in 2019. Chris became one of the youngest recording artists to own any of his master recordings when he signed the deal.

RCA said at the time: “This new deal structure between Brown and RCA Records, will undoubtedly enhance the release of new Chris Brown music, content, and much more throughout 2019 and beyond.”

Chris Brown Rocks The Rolling Loud Stage

Meanwhile Chris Brown made his official debut at Rolling Loud California at the weekend. Though Breezy made a cameo appearance at Rolling Loud Miami in 2018, popping out during Future’s set, his turn at the Nos Events Center in San Bernardino on Saturday marked the first time as a stand-alone performer.

Chris Brown is trending following his Rolling Loud set last night 👀🔥pic.twitter.com/iIe9TGGbIT — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 12, 2021

Chris entertained the crowd with energetic performances of his classics opening with “Party,” from 2017. A couple of special guests surprised the crowd – Tyga came out for “Ayo” and Yung Bleu joined Chris on their song “Baddest.”

Chris Brown brought Tyga out to Rolling Loud California 2021 #ChrisBrownRollingLoud pic.twitter.com/5RmXSqFn0f — BreezyRelated (@breezyrelated) December 12, 2021

Finally, Chris Brown rounded off the exuberant show with “Loyal,” “No Guidance” and “Go Crazy,” as Breezy and his lively crew of dancers wowed the crowd.