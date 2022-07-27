Chris Brown Responds To Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Fleecing $1 Million Payment For Houston Hurricane Relief Concert 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown has responded after a Houston activist confirmed she would be taking action after the singer bailed on their event.

Chris Brown said there has been a misunderstanding after an organizer of a benefit concert for victims of Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas threatened legal action after the singer canceled his performance shortly before he was scheduled to perform.

Ms. LaJuan Bailey booked Breezy to perform at the “One Night Only” concert at the Toyota Center in Houston. The proceeds from the event were to raise money for people who suffered storm damage in the 2021 hurricanes. She alleges she paid Chris Brown a $1 million advance and covered his accommodation and a private jet. Bailey claims to have paid out a total of $1.1 million. However, she claims that the “Go Crazy” hitmaker canceled the day of the event (Mar. 19), and she only found out during soundcheck.

“I acted in good faith and sponsored this concert out of love and respect for residents in need,” Bailey said during a press conference. “I am appalled that Chris Brown refuses to refund my money for a show he did not appear to after we announced our show and sold tickets.”

The local businesswoman and activist claims Brown has allegedly refused to reimburse her for the $1.1 million.

“At this point, it is my humble belief that Chris Brown’s actions are parallel to pure theft,” she added. “He has the unmitigated gall to take my money, stand up the residents of Houston, then return to the city to perform on August 17, 2022. My message to Chris Brown: We will not sit back and allow you to disrespect the victims of Hurricane Ida and Nicholas in need.”

Chris Brown Responds

However, according to TMZ, Chris Brown allegedly sent a letter to event organizers via his legal team two days before the event (Mar. 17), informing them he would no longer perform.

The letter claims CB backed out because Bryson Tiller was removed from the lineup without a suitable replacement. This violated his contract, and so Chris Brown would not perform.

The outlet report sources close to Chris Brown confirm both sides have been engaged in settlement negotiations. They also state that the singer has offered to make a 6-figure donation to a charity in Houston.