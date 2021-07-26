Chris Brown Spends $100K On Magnetic Gold Grills

R&B superstar Chris Brown reportedly put up nearly six figures for a new set of gold teeth. The 32-year-old singer/actor from Tappahannock, Virginia is a recent client of New York City and Beverly Hills-based dentist Thomas Connelly, DDS.

The self-described “Father of Diamond Dentistry” Thomas Connelly crafted magnetic grills for the “No Guidance” performer. According to TMZ, the price tag for the “porcelain dental aesthetics” specialist’s gilded choppers is said to be close to $100,000.

In addition, Thomas Connelly posted on Instagram:

@chrisbrownofficial showing of his new gold grills by me @connellydds. These grills are 100% 24kt gold covering all 28 teeth. What makes these grills unique is their magnetic retention design. Breezy had 9 magnetic embedded gold crowns placed on all his back molars. This allows the grills to fit and lock in the magnets with precision on the fronts of all the teeth. The magnets not only make the grills super secure but they allow less metal that usually covers the inside of the teeth. With no metal covering the inside of the teeth, Chris can sing and speak normally while wearing an entire set of grills 😁. @connellydds Instagram

Thomas Connelly has also uploaded images of other famous musicians and sports figures to his social media account. Photos of “Rockstar” hitmaker Post Malone, North Carolina-raised rapper DaBaby, 2021 XXL Freshman DDG, basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appear on the @connellydds Instagram page as well.

As Chris Brown adds a new metallic yellow look to his mouth, the RCA recording artist is working on his tenth solo studio LP which is tentatively titled Breezy. That upcoming project will follow 2019’s Indigo album. Last year, Brown also teamed up with Young Thug for the Slime & B commercial mixtape which hosted the 2x-Platinum single “Go Crazy.”