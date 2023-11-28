Chris Brown Dragged For Saying He’s “Piru” In Anti-Semitic Flap Over Kanye West’s “Vultures”

Chris Brown has denied he’s antisemitic after being slammed for dancing to Kanye West’s new controversial song, “Vultures.” Brown came under fire over the weekend after a video circulated on social media showing him dancing along to the track next to West at a party in Dubai.
The song, which was released earlier this month, addresses West’s 2022 antisemitism controversy and features the line, “How I’m antisemitic? I just f###ed a Jewish b####.”
After receiving backlash for smiling and dancing during those lyrics, Brown took to Instagram to insist he is not antisemitic. Instead, he touted his ties to the Bloods street gang, by claiming he wasn’t Muslim or Jewish—he’s a Piru.
“In no way shape or form am I antisemetic (sic)!!! I’m pro life and I make music for the entire world!!!!!! So please do not get tricked into thinking I spread hate or am kool with it (sic)!” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “This (is) for the million of young kids that look up to (me) and may be confused (heart emoji).”
Brown followed that statement with, “Let me make this perfectly clear before yall try to use me as a pawn. Ima Piru. I ain’t Muslim or Jewish so don’t start no s### won’t be no s###!!! I’m trying to be peaceful but please do not wake up the demon in me!”
The reactions to Chris Brown’s comments equating his gang to a religion were swift.
West fell from grace and lost several business deals after he made a series of antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews in late 2022.
“Vultures” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Durk and Bump J marks his first new track since the controversy.