Chris Brown Dragged For Saying He’s “Piru” In Anti-Semitic Flap Over Kanye West’s “Vultures”

Chris Brown has been forced to issue a statement denying he is antisemitic after dancing to Kanye West’s controversial new song.

Chris Brown has denied he’s antisemitic after being slammed for dancing to Kanye West’s new controversial song, “Vultures.” Brown came under fire over the weekend after a video circulated on social media showing him dancing along to the track next to West at a party in Dubai.

The song, which was released earlier this month, addresses West’s 2022 antisemitism controversy and features the line, “How I’m antisemitic? I just f###ed a Jewish b####.”

After receiving backlash for smiling and dancing during those lyrics, Brown took to Instagram to insist he is not antisemitic. Instead, he touted his ties to the Bloods street gang, by claiming he wasn’t Muslim or Jewish—he’s a Piru.

“In no way shape or form am I antisemetic (sic)!!! I’m pro life and I make music for the entire world!!!!!! So please do not get tricked into thinking I spread hate or am kool with it (sic)!” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “This (is) for the million of young kids that look up to (me) and may be confused (heart emoji).”

Kanye West and Chris Brown listening to “Vultures” at his private party in Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/HC0yC6DMjo — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) November 23, 2023

Brown followed that statement with, “Let me make this perfectly clear before yall try to use me as a pawn. Ima Piru. I ain’t Muslim or Jewish so don’t start no s### won’t be no s###!!! I’m trying to be peaceful but please do not wake up the demon in me!”

The reactions to Chris Brown’s comments equating his gang to a religion were swift.

Chris Brown says he's a PIRU…what's that please? pic.twitter.com/cVptmesVhv — Cruisechannel23 (@cruisechannel23) November 27, 2023

West fell from grace and lost several business deals after he made a series of antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews in late 2022.

“Vultures” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Durk and Bump J marks his first new track since the controversy.

“Ima Piru, I’m not Muslim or Jewish” pic.twitter.com/N88gRxS4zy — Aunt Jacque (@AuntJacque) November 27, 2023

Ik coke make you do a lot but I ain’t know it made you piru — MAN DEM VEX (@BIIHIMBACK) November 27, 2023

I’m a crip, I’m not Muslim , I’m not Jewish I’m not Piru – Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/U3MSxtHKXc — MaltLiquorPapi (@LowkeyBrilliant) November 27, 2023