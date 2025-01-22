Chris Brown Sues Warner Bros. For $500M Over “Defamatory” Docuseries

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown has launched a $500 million lawsuit against Warner Bros., accusing the entertainment giant of defamation over a docuseries he says unfairly painted him as a predator.

Chris Brown is hitting back. The R&B performer, known for hits like “With You” and “Superhero,” has filed a $500 million lawsuit against Warner Bros. and the creative forces behind the Investigation Discovery docuseries Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

In court documents, Brown accuses the production company Ample Entertainment and an unnamed woman of crafting a narrative designed to defame him, labeling him “a serial rapist and a sexual abuser.”

The lawsuit, brimming with allegations of libel and intentional infliction of emotional distress, centers on claims made within the series, which premiered last October.

Brown argues the creators built the series around a dismissed legal case involving a Jane Doe. According to Brown’s legal team, the lawsuit collapsed in court due to what they called “lies.”

Brown acknowledged his turbulent past, including his 2009 guilty plea for assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. The lawsuit acknowledges those mistakes, stating the singer has since grown from them and worked to rebuild his reputation.

Brown’s attorneys argue that the new docuseries erases that journey of redemption, inflicting lasting harm on his career and personal life.

Brown’s team claims the series represents an orchestrated attack on his character at a time when he has sought to distance himself from his controversial history.

They allege Warner Bros. and its collaborators were motivated more by profit and sensationalism than by a commitment to truth.

*This case is about protecting the truth,” Chris Brown’s attorney, Levi McCathern, said. “Despite being provided with evidence disproving their claims, the producers of this documentary intentionally promoted false and defamatory information, knowingly disregarding their ethical obligations as journalists. Their actions undermine not only Mr. Brown’s decade-long efforts to rebuild his life but also the credibility of true survivors of violence.”

The lawsuit argues this public smear could have ripple effects on Brown’s career. Since its debut, the docuseries reportedly caused damage to his reputation as an artist. Court filings reveal Brown is seeking a jaw-dropping half-billion dollars in damages.

Yet Brown insists it’s not about the money. To prove his point, he has pledged to donate a portion of the sought-after funds to organizations supporting survivors of abuse.