Chris Brown & Young Thug Drop “Go Crazy (Remix)” With Future, Lil Durk & Mulatto

“Go Crazy” was already a Top 10 hit on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. The record currently sits at #7. Chris Brown and Young Thug’s collaboration could get a boost on next week’s tally.
The two Hip Hop stars recruited three more high-profile artists for the new “Go Crazy” remix. Atlanta’s Future and Mulatto as well as Chicago’s Lil Durk joined CB on the track.
Brown and Thug’s original “Go Crazy” peaked at #5 on the Hot 100 in January. The single’s chart success is based mostly on radio spins (81.1 million audience this week). It leads the Radio Songs chart for the fifth week.
“Go Crazy” lives on 2020’s Slime & B collaborative mixtape. The Chris Brown/Young Thug joint project includes guest appearances from Future, Gunna, Too $hort, E-40, and more. Slime & B peaked at #24 on the Billboard 200.