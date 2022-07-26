Chris Brown’s “Wife” Accused In Dallas Airport Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A woman who shot up a Texas airport once told police that she lived with Chris Brown and was his wife! Read more!

The woman who shot up a Texas airport once claimed to be the wife of multi-platinum selling singer Chris Brown.

Portia Odufuwa, 37, opened fire in the Dallas Love Field airport on Friday after storming out of a public restroom. She was hospitalized after being shot by police during the wild altercation.

Video shows crowds of people running and ducking in a frenzy as the woman, who was previously arrested for arson, bank robbery, and a whole host of other crimes, blasted off while they waited for their flights.

After Odufuwa was struck by police gunfire, she was eventually asked to give her address. She told them she lived with the “Loyal” chart-topper, and in multiple police affidavits for her other crimes, she referred to Chris Brown as her “husband.”

When Odufuwa was arrested in 2019 for burning down a house, police documents record her as saying, “I am God’s prophet … I’m basically letting you all know that I am the cause of this fire.”

Odufuwa never stood trial because she was found mentally unfit. It is unclear if her mental health will allow her to stand trial for this recent offense.

No one was reported hurt, but as of publishing, Odufuwa has not been released from medical care.

#Video

More Footage of the suspect shooting a gun in the air inside Dallas Love Field airport in Dallas. Officers shoot her in the leg to stop her pic.twitter.com/gbOCmNtryK — RawNews1st🎥📰 (@Raw_News1st) July 25, 2022

A woman starts shooting a gun at Dallas Love Field airport and is shot by an officer. #DallasAirport pic.twitter.com/BHmiztrWgw — PN News (@PN_News_EN) July 26, 2022

Breaking: Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, is on lockdown due to reports of a shooting. pic.twitter.com/Ude1LxLNMN — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 25, 2022

Dallas Love Field – Female shooter was yelling as we walked into the baggage check in area. Shots were fired in the air. People began to take cover and run. Within minutes Dallas PD handled the situation. I don’t believe anyone, but the shooter was injured. pic.twitter.com/2gMd7vDyPs — Jonathan Adams (@JZiLLA214) July 25, 2022

Chief Eddie Garcia describes the shooting at the Dallas Love Field Airport. pic.twitter.com/tQSXEpcINm — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 25, 2022