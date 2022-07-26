Chris Brown’s “Wife” Accused In Dallas Airport Shooting

The woman who shot up a Texas airport once claimed to be the wife of multi-platinum selling singer Chris Brown.
Portia Odufuwa, 37, opened fire in the Dallas Love Field airport on Friday after storming out of a public restroom. She was hospitalized after being shot by police during the wild altercation.
Video shows crowds of people running and ducking in a frenzy as the woman, who was previously arrested for arson, bank robbery, and a whole host of other crimes, blasted off while they waited for their flights.
After Odufuwa was struck by police gunfire, she was eventually asked to give her address. She told them she lived with the “Loyal” chart-topper, and in multiple police affidavits for her other crimes, she referred to Chris Brown as her “husband.”
When Odufuwa was arrested in 2019 for burning down a house, police documents record her as saying, “I am God’s prophet … I’m basically letting you all know that I am the cause of this fire.”
Odufuwa never stood trial because she was found mentally unfit. It is unclear if her mental health will allow her to stand trial for this recent offense.
No one was reported hurt, but as of publishing, Odufuwa has not been released from medical care.