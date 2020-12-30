Chris Hopewell Talks Directing Run The Jewels’ “Walking In The Snow” Stop-Motion Music Video

(AllHipHop News)
Killer Mike and El-P have released the latest visuals from their RTJ4 album. The duo, collectively known as Run The Jewels, hired Chris Hopewell to direct the music video for “Walking In The Snow.”
Hopewell was also in the director’s chair for RTJ3‘s “Don’t Get Captured.” For the “Walking In The Snow” treatment, the creators constructed special action figure versions of Mike and El-P.
Run The Jewels 4 is out now – FREE on our website and avail everywhere you listen to music.
4️⃣: https://t.co/lVVpCDq2xp pic.twitter.com/KNaPMfPKuJ
— Run The Jewels (@runjewels) June 3, 2020
“It was great to work with the RTJ guys again,” says Hopewell. “Everyone was very aware of the gravity of the subject matter and RTJ didn’t want to be too obvious or on the nail with the visuals, so we went with an 80’s style fantasy look with evil snow warriors and their icy king oppressing the bedroom toys.”
He continues, “It was great to be involved with a project with a positive vibe to end a pretty f##### up year. Big thanks to the RTJ crew for their truth and for letting us work with their amazing music once again.”
RTJ4 received wide-spread critical acclaim and made numerous music outlets’ best-of-the-year lists for 2020. The Hip Hop opus also became Run The Jewels’ highest-charting album by debuting at #10 on the Billboard 200 with just two days of tracking.