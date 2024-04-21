Rapper Chris King Shot And Killed In Nashville

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chris King’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief from rapper Trippie Redd and singer Justin Bieber.

Rapper Chris King was fatally shot in Nashville, Tennessee and now friends like Justin Bieber and Trippie Redd mourning publicly.

Thanks to his deep ties to other well-known musicians, Chris King became a recognized figure in the music industry.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal incident, but preliminary reports suggest King was in Nashville working on an upcoming music project when he was shot.

He also in town to perform at Cannafest, according to one of his final posts on Instagram.

His fellow artists and collaborators have deeply felt the loss, expressing their shock and sadness over King’s untimely passing.

Trippie Redd took to Instagram to commemorate Chris King, saying, “I am so hurt rn I can’t even think I love you bro come back!!!!!”

@whoischrisking 💔I can’t catch a break”

Having lived with Justin Bieber for over a year, King formed a bond that was evident in their personal interactions.

Bieber shared his sentiments on Twitter, stating, “Can’t believe you’re gone. You will be missed brother. Prayers to Chris’s family during this devastating time.”

The investigation into Chris King’s death is ongoing, with authorities piecing together the events that led to this tragic loss.