Chris Rock Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap In Netflix With More Jada Pinkett Jokes

Chris Rock took a vow of silence on the Will Smith “slap heard around the world” right after it happened last March. But now, the comedian has finally addressed the televised assault in his new Netflix special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

“You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Shug Smith,” he said. “Everybody knows, everybody f###### knows. I got smacked at the f###### Oscars by this m###########. People are like, ‘Did it hurt?’A nd people are like ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears.”

Chris Rock finally addressing Will Smith and the Oscars slap during his Netflix special, says he’s not a victim and took the hit like Pacquiao #ChrisRock pic.twitter.com/S0QY5T7zPZ — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) March 5, 2023

Rock also promised he’d never sit down with Oprah Winfrey or Gayle King to discuss the incident. He continued, “I’m not a victim baby. You will never see me on Oprah or Gayle crying. You will never see it. It’s never going to happen. F### that s###. I took that s### like [boxer Manny] Pacquiao.”

Rock continued the “selective outrage” theme by touching on Jada Pinkett’s affair with August Alsina, which she famously referred to as an “entanglement.” He couldn’t understand why “two talented people” would spread their personal business online. He also continued to call Smith a “b####” about 18,000 times.

“Everybody who really knows, knows that I had nothing to do with that s###,” Rock said. “I didn’t have any ‘entanglements.’ She hurt him way more than he hurt me. Everybody in the world called him a b####. I tried to call the m###########. I tried to call that man and give him my condolences. He didn’t pick up for me. Everybody called him a b####. And who does he hit? Me.”

Chris Rock buried Will Smith 🔥 pic.twitter.com/B7EOdKGDXT — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 5, 2023

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage streamed live from Baltimore and featured appearances from fellow comedians Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, Arsenio Hall, Deon Cole and Leslie Jones. The Daily Show’s Ronny Chieng served as host.