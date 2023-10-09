Chris Rock Directing Martin Luther King Jr. Biopic

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Rock has signed on to direct a biopic about late civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

The comedian is in final talks to direct and produce the upcoming project based on Jonathan Eig’s biography “King: A Life,” according to Variety.

Praised as the definitive biography of the late civil rights icon, “King: A Life” used FBI information and interviews to portray the activist as a “courageous but emotionally troubled individual who demanded peaceful protest while grappling with his own frailties and a government that hunted him.”

Universal Pictures optioned the book for development into a drama film, with Steven Spielberg set to executive produce.

Universal’s senior VP of production development, Ryan Jones, has signed on to oversee the untitled project for the studio, with Spielberg’s Amblin Partners and the director’s producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger producing alongside Rock.

As the biographical drama is in early development, no casting decisions have been announced.

Chris Rock previously directed 2003’s “Head of State,” 2007’s “I Think I Love My Wife,” and 2014’s “Top Five” as well as the stand-up comedy specials “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo” and “Chris Rock Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut.”

Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968 at the age of 39.