Chris Rock May Have Lost His Hearing After Will Smith Slap

Chris Rock said he lost his hearing after he was slapped in the side of the head by actor Will Smith in the middle of The Oscars. Read more!

Chris Rock told a comedy show audience that he won’t talk about the Oscars slap until he’s “paid.”

As part of a stand-up performance in Indio, California, the Academy Awards presenter briefly addressed the moment Will Smith slapped him during the live telecast on March 27th after comparing his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith – who has the medical condition alopecia – to “G.I. Jane.”

“I’m OK, I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” he said, according to the Palm Springs Desert Sun.

It remains unclear whether Rock was joking, referring to a paid interview, a new show, or compensation. The star also briefly addressed the incident at a Boston show on March 30th.

“I’m still kinda processing what happened. So, at some point, I’ll talk about that s###,” he stated.

Will Smith apologized to the Academy members and his peers during his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the film event.

Last week, the “King Richard” actor was banned from attending the Oscars for ten years by members of the Academy.