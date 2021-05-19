Chris Rock Teases “Holy Grail” Movie With Dave Chappelle & Adam Sandler

Chris Rock is currently on a press tour to promote Spiral: From the Book of Saw. While the entertainment legend is pushing the new Darren Lynn Bousman-directed horror film, he also took time to tease another potential project with two fellow comedy greats.

Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden caught up with Chris Rock to discuss the Spiral movie and its 21 Savage-led soundtrack. The conversation also included the actor/executive producer mentioning Dave Chappelle and Adam Sandler while referencing Dr. Dre’s infamous never-released music project.

“There’s this movie – the Holy Grail with me, Dave [Chappelle], and [Adam] Sandler that I’m working on. That’s the Holy Grail,” Rock told Darden. “That’s the Detox album we’ve been waiting for it. You know what I mean? It’s like, ‘Is Detox ever coming out?’”

21 Savage eventually joined the discussion to talk about his role in creating the 4-track Spiral: From the Book of Saw Soundtrack. The Grammy winner is a big fan of the Saw franchise, and he got the stamp of approval from Chris Rock’s daughters to curate the accompanying music collection.

In addition to a 21 Savage single, the Spiral soundtrack hosts songs by Young Nudy, Gunna, Young Thug, and more. 21 Savage filmed a music video for the title track “Spiral.” The visual accumulated over 2 million views on YouTube since it was published on April 30.

“It’s the craziest s### I ever did in my life in a video. Blood rushing to my head, I’m hanging upside down. I’m like, ‘Man, hurry up. Let me down. Let me down.’ That’s s###’s crazy, bro. I ain’t even going to lie,” said 21 Savage about his experience shooting the “Spiral” video.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw was released in theaters on May 14 via Lionsgate. The cast includes Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, Zoie Palmer, and Genelle Williams. Mark Burg and Oren Koules of the original Saw team are credited as producers for the ninth installment in the series.

“We know that Saw fans, as well as those experiencing their first Saw adventure, will be on the edge of their seats with this thrilling new film. We are proud to support the exhibitors with one of our most eagerly awaited films. We are confident this film will kick off a robust summer moviegoing season,” stated David Spitz, President of Distribution for Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.