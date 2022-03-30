Chris Rock Tickets Hike Up After Oscars From $46 to $411

Ticket seller says they “sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight then they did the entire month.

Chris Rock seems to be more popular after getting slapped by Will Smith than has been in a minute.

Experts say tickets to the comedian’s shows have skyrocketed since “the greatest night in the history of television.”

In a Monday morning tweet from sales company TickPick, the company expressed just how much of an impact the “slap” was on ticket sales on their platform.

“We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined.”

In fact, Kyle Zorn, the marketing rep from the company, tweeted on Monday that not only are tickets selling out, but promoters are gouging the prices.

Eleven days before the Oscars incident, one might have scored a ticket to one of his upcoming shows for as cheap as $46. Now, the most inexpensive ticket one might get to one of Chris Rock’s shows will run you about $411.

This is excellent news for his upcoming “Ego Death” tour set for 38 performances and is scheduled to hit major market cities like New York, Las Vegas, Oakland, Chicago, and Toronto.

Since the incident, where Will Smith violated rock after making a poorly crafted joke about his wife’s bald head, both the Academy and the “Bad Boys” star issued statements.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” the group said in a statement.

It continued, “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law.”

Smith wrote on his Instagram, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees, and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

“I am a work in progress,” he continued.