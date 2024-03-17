Chris Tucker Opens Up About the Challenges of Making Another “Friday”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Tucker details the intricate process involved in reviving the iconic “Friday” film series, emphasizing the role of studios and his desire for a project that aligns with his creative standards.

Chris Tucker has opened up about various aspects of his career, including the potential for another installment of the cult classic, “Friday.”

The 1995 comedy film, which Tucker starred in alongside Ice Cube, was a significant hit, grossing over $27 million worldwide on a modest budget of $3.5 million.

Tucker’s portrayal of the hilariously eccentric Smokey became an iconic role significantly contributing to the film’s success and cultural impact.

During a conversation with Big Tigger on V-103 Atlanta, Tucker discussed the possibility of reprising his role in another “Friday” movie.

He highlighted the challenges of getting such a project off the ground, pointing out the crucial roles of studios and producers in the decision-making process.

“It’s studios, and if they got they got to want to do it, and then it’s uh producers and all that stuff, so that that’s it’s a lot, it’s a lot that goes with it,” Tucker stated, shedding light on the hurdles faced in bringing another “Friday” to fruition.

Tucker’s remarks underscore the complexity of film production, particularly when attempting to revive a beloved franchise.

This insight echoes past comments by Ice Cube, who has openly discussed his difficulties with studios holding up the production of a new “Friday” installment.

Despite these obstacles, Tucker expressed a nostalgic fondness for the era in which “Friday” was made.

“It was that time, it was a special time, it was the early ’90s, and it was just, it was like I was that kid running around LA, Hollywood, trying to get into the movie business, and doing my thing, so it made sense,” he reminisced.

Emphasizing the importance of quality and enjoyment in his projects, Tucker was unsure whether he would appear in another installment of the legendary franchise.

“I don’t know, it has to come back right because, like I said, at this point, you know, I’m only doing stuff that I know that I could do my best and I can have a lot of fun, got to be right.”

As fans of the original “Friday” hold out hope for another chapter in the series, Tucker’s insights offer a glimpse into the complexities of Hollywood production while affirming his affection for a character that has remained beloved by many.