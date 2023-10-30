Chrisean Rock Claims Blueface Still Pursuing Her, But Rapper Calls Cap: “Post The Messages” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock insists Blueface still wants to be with her despite his recent engagement, but her ex says she’s trying to set him up.

Chrisean Rock claims she’s staying strong and shunning Blueface’s advances, but the “Thotiana” hitmaker said his ex is lying and trying to set him up.

Despite his recent engagement to the mother of his eldest children, Jaidyn Alexis, the “Baddies South” star insists Blue is still trying to get with her.

After news broke, Chrisean Rock claimed his proposal was a “publicity stunt” before leaking a recorded phone call between her and Blueface.

Chrisean Rock believes that Blueface's proposal to Jaidyn Alexis was a publicity stunt and that the ring was made for her 💍👀‼️



pic.twitter.com/rzoSxWTrhb — WhatsOnRap (@whatsonrap) October 26, 2023

Then on Sunday (October 29), the reality TV starlet took to X, claiming she has distanced herself from the father of her newborn son, even though he’s still reaching out to her.

“I really hadda take a step back because still giving a part of me to him is f##### up to my son,” she began. “How I let a n#### that don’t want to be a father to my only son still nut in me.”

She also claimed Blueface “tested me today n I almost fell for da s###,” but says looking at her son made her realize she should “cut the [immature] selfish s### out.”

She continued, “y’all im disappointed with my self rn. Aye blue go f## ya self stop hittin me bruh go find another b#### to cream on you. Plus homie dat s### is unsafe n unsanitary… u gon f### around get HIV the way you move.”

I really hadda take a step back because still giving a part of me to him is f##### up to my son how I let a n#### that don’t want to be a father to my only son still nut in me 🤦🏽‍♀️ … mannnnne then this n#### tested me today n I almost fell for da s### like wtf am I doing fr im… — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) October 30, 2023

Blueface Accuses Chrisean Rock Of Capping

However, Blueface responded, claiming Chrisean Rock was lying. “If this is true post the messages,” he wrote alongside a cap emoji.

If this is true post the messages 🧢 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) October 30, 2023

In a follow-up post, the Los Angeles native claimed he’s never been to her home. “Show us a pic or video something other then that bogus ass set up ass fone call,” he added.

While Chrisean Rock ignored his response, she continued her posts, stating, “letting go be da hardest s###.”

Check out her posts below.