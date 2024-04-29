Chrisean Rock Fields Rumors Her Son Is Blind Or Intellectually Disabled

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock said she “rebuked” everything people said about her child in response to rumors regarding his health.

Chrisean Rock recently reacted to speculation about her son’s health on social media. The rapper/reality TV star vehemently defended her son amid rumors claiming he is blind or has an intellectual disability.

“My son Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr. – he’s straight,” she said. “The f###? He’s a billion-dollar baby, so stay tuned. No, he’s not blind. No, he’s not retarded, n####. He’s a f###### child. F###, it got me f##### up. But it’s cool though. It is real cool how y’all just—that’s all wanna sit up and talk about. That’s fine.”

Chrisean Rock responds to fans saying her baby Jr is Blind or Ret*rded after video of Jr goes viral of him not Blinking pic.twitter.com/t1Iv3kLfPk — Fiya (@FiyaFiles) April 28, 2024

Chrisean Rock claimed people continually discussed her son because they wanted attention. The polarizing figure believed she faced unfair scrutiny as a mother, but she was confident her son would prove her doubters wrong.

“My baby’s blessed from the head to his toe,” she said. “Like what? Y’all forgot when he got dedicated on the seventh day? Like what? All I gotta say is, ‘God glory, God glory.’ All y’all gon’ see is him proving you n##### wrong. And that’s all that matters … I really don’t give two f####, for real. I’m not even addressing nothing because I don’t give a f###. You feel me?

“We ain’t talking ‘bout your baby ‘cause it don’t get you views. Like you can’t talk about your own kids. You know why? ‘Cause it ain’t gon’ get you views. It’s not gonna get people watching. So yeah, talk about what’s most wanted. Talk about what’s most talked about: me, Chrisean.”

She added, “I rebuke everything y’all saying about my child … Y’all are gonna be looking real stupid.”

Chrisean gave birth to her baby boy in 2023. He is her first child. She named him after herself.

The baby’s father Blueface is currently in jail for a probation violation but scheduled to be released in July.