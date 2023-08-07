Chrisean Rock Says “Psychopathic” Blueface Cannot Attend Birth Of Their Child

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock accused Blueface of threatening to kick her in the stomach when she was several months pregnant.

Chrisean Rock does not want Blueface by her side for the birth of their baby. The reality TV star explained why when she aired out more of the former couple’s relationship drama on Sunday (August 6).

“I’m setting boundaries,” she said on Instagram Live. “No, no, you cannot be there when I’m pushing the baby out. Sorry. That s### is intentional. That s### is intense. I need love, real love. I don’t need a n#### ready to whip his camera out because his career is dying. I just need real love.”

Chrisean Rock insisted Blueface would be able to see their baby after the birth. But she sought to distance herself from her ex-boyfriend by declaring she needed “no child support.”

Later in the livestream, Chrisean Rock accused Blueface of threatening to kick her in the stomach when she was five or six months pregnant. She also claimed he emotionally abused her throughout their relationship.

“I’m in love with a psychopathic m###########,” she realized at one point. “This b####-ass n#### do no give a f### about me, my kid, how I look, how I feel. It’s all about him.”

Chrisean Rock said she felt her child “gave her so much strength” and helped her break free from Blueface. She believed her newfound independence made Blueface mad, which is why he keeps antagonizing her.

Listen to her diatribe below.