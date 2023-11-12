Chrisean Rock Allegedly Sends Tamar Braxton Singer To Hospital Following Vicious Assault

According to a clip from Braxton’s friend LeTroy, Rock was upset she didn’t get to perform during Braxton’s concert over the weekend.

Chrisean Rock continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons. The volatile media personality/sometimes singer allegedly got into a scuffle with one of Tamar Braxton’s longtime friends and backup singers, James Wright Chanel. According to a clip from Braxton’s friend LeTroy, Rock was upset she didn’t get to perform during Braxton’s concert over the weekend. As a result, she allegedly stormed the green room to confront Chanel. When things didn’t go her way, LeTroy says Rock punched Chanel right in the face, causing his nose to bleed.

“I just want to let y’all know that that girl Chrisean y’all keep hyping up assault James Wright Chanel at Tamar’s concert tonight,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “James is in the hospital. I swear I will do everything to make sure she goes to prison she is trash and that’s why her life is the way that it is. She deserves every bad thing that happens to her.”

He added, “That lady is a disgusting pig. And I’m going to make sure she goes to jail. You do NOT come to my show and attack people! I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure she pays for assaulting James! She’s going to PRISON. I am so disgusted.”

WAIT WHAT 🤯 | Chrisean Rock reportedly assaulted James Wright Chanel tonight after Tamar Braxton’s concert during a fit of rage because she wasn’t able to perform one of her songs. pic.twitter.com/dIE7VWTvHM — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) November 11, 2023

Chrisean Rock has a history of violence and subsequent arrests. In June, Rock, her ex-boyfriend Blueface and their entourage were accused of beating up a woman at the Palms Casino. The alleged victim was purportedly a fan of Rock’s but wasn’t fond of Blueface. After professing her love for Rock and congratulating her pregnancy, she turned to Blueface and said, “F##k you.” Rock responded by punching the woman on the left side of her face. Blueface then allegedly took the woman’s phone, placing it in his back pocket and saying, “This is mine now.”

The woman claimed another male in their entourage hit the woman and Blueface kicked her in the face and chest. The police said he continued to beat the girl until security intervened. Blueface was later arrested.

The couple has since parted ways. Rock gave birth to their child and they continue to spar on social media. It’s unclear if any charges in this latest incident have been filed yet.