Chrisean Rock Thanks Jesus After Jail Release

Chrisean Rock thanked Jesus after being released from jail, highlighting her relief and commitment to her child.

Chrisean Rock is finally free and she thanked Jesus after reuniting with her son Chrisean Jr. following her release from jail in Craig County, Oklahoma, where she spent months facing drug-related charges.

“To be with you today set free a couple days from your birthday is a blessing,” she wrote to her child via Instagram, expressing relief and gratitude.

The Hip-Hop artist was initially incarcerated in California in June and extradited to Oklahoma in August 2024.

She faced charges of possessing controlled, dangerous substances with intent to distribute and failing to affix a tax stamp on the drugs.

These allegations trace back to February 2022, when Rock was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by state troopers in Craig County.

Inside, authorities found roughly one pound of cannabis, which Rock reportedly claimed ownership of.

If convicted, Rock could face up to eight years in prison. Each felony charge carries a potential four-year sentence.

Her legal trouble placed her in Craig County Jail, and her next court date is scheduled for September 27, 2024.

Her partner, Blueface, is serving a four-year prison sentence at North Kern State Prison in California.

Despite the turmoil in her life, Chrisean Rock remains focused on their son, Chrisean Jesus Porter.

Her heartfelt Instagram message reflected on missing her son’s first birthday and finding solace in faith.

“Happy 1 years old September 3. Chrisean JesusPorter, I love you. Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him,” she shared, citing Psalm 127:3.

She described her spiritual journey, declaring, “Through this fall it soften my heart to truly find peace in the word of God n to really focus on the ordained plan of my life through Obedience Purity is key n this journey to go Glory to Glory.”

Chrisean Rock concluded her post by thanking those who supported and prayed for her.

“I love everyone that kept me in there [sic] prayers and encouraged me to Go forth,” she expressed.