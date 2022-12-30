Chrisean Rock’s Brother Mookie Reportedly Arrested for Attempted Murder

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

According to reports, Chrisean Rock is dealing with more family drama. Her brother was arrested in Baltimore for allegedly shooting a man!

A new report identified a suspect in an attempted murder case that may be related to Hip-Hop bad girl and the girlfriend of Blueface, Chrisean Rock.

According to a Facebook post dropped by the Baltimore Police Department, Obadiah Malone, 31, Chrisean’s brother, was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder after shooting another man on North Ave. in the Southwest District.

Malone’s nickname is “Mookie.”

The post says, “31-year-old Arrested and Charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder”

“On October 10th, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of West North Avenue to investigate a Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area.

“When officers arrived at the location, they observed evidence of a shooting. Moments later, the officers were notified that a shooting victim had just walked into an area hospital seeking treatment,” it continued. “The 39-year-old male victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.”

“Through the course of their investigation, Southwest District Shooting Detectives were able to identify a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant,” the BPD reported, saying, on Tuesday, December 27th, Warrant Apprehension Task Force detectives found Malone and arrested him.

The police post said he was transported to the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Center after the arrest.

Malone’s arrest comes after his appearance on Chrisean and Blueface’s show, “Crazy in Love,” which aired on Zeus. This family episode showed her entire family upset with the toxic relationship she has with the artist.

Chrisean addressed it online.

The drama was never-ending. Check out some of the stuff Mookie said about their relationship.