Chrissy Teigen Announces She & John Legend Are Expecting A Rainbow Baby  

Congratulations are in order for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after the model announced her pregnancy following grueling IVF treatment.

Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, are expecting a rainbow baby nearly two years after the death of their son Jack.

The model took to Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 3) to announce the good news with a couple of photos proudly displaying her growing belly, wearing a crop top and lace underwear.

She admitted being “too nervous” to share the news after suffering a pregnancy loss with her son Jack in September 2020. She also revealed that it’s been a difficult journey after grueling IVF treatment.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Chrissy Teigen wrote in the caption. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

Chrissy continued, admitting her fears about the pregnancy after losing her son Jack nearly two years ago.

Chrissy Teigen Says Keeping The Secret Was Tough

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she added. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

While John Legend has yet to speak publicly, he echoed his wife’s sentiments in the comments section, sharing a series of red heart emojis.

In October 2020 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced they had experienced a pregnancy loss in a heart-breaking Instagram post.

Then earlier this year came the news that the couple — parents to daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4 — were trying for another baby, and Chrissy was undergoing IVF treatments.