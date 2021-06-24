AllHipHop

Chrissy Teigen Credits John Legend With Helping Her Through Bullying Scandal

By: AllHipHop StaffCategory: News

Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend has been a rock to lean on as she deals with a scandal over bullying people on social media!

Chrissy Teigen has credited husband John Legend for “being everything” to her amid her bullying scandal.

The 35-year-old model admitted she has been leaning on her spouse – with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Luna and three-year-old son Miles – after recently accused by Courtney Stodden of telling them to take their own life in public tweets and private DMs when they were a teenager, which Chrissy has publicly apologized for.

Asked how instrumental her man has been for her, she told TMZ: “Oh my God, he’s been everything. My everything. Vital.”

Chrissy – who has dropped out of appearing in a voice over role in one episode of Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” and stepped down from her newly launched Safely brand – was also asked about a potential interview with Oprah Winfrey, and laughed at the suggestion she could appear alongside Courtney.

“I have no idea about the Oprah thing, honestly,” she added.

Although Chrissy has apologized for the comments she made toward Courtney – who recently came out as non-binary – she has slammed claims made by fashion designer Michael Costello, who accused her of trying to blacklist him from the fashion community.

Chrissy insists screenshots shared by Michael have been photoshopped, and her representatives have said the Lip Sync Battle star “will not stand for anyone spreading false accusations” about her.

Meanwhile, Chrissy continues to be lambasted on Twitter for her past tweets, and what some called a less-than-honest apology.