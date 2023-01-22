Chrissy Teigen Reveals John Legend Cries Nightly Over Baby #3

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chrissy Teigen went where else? To social media to reveal her new baby’s name and the sweet reaction of singer/husband John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen has revealed her third child’s name.

In an Instagram post, the TV personality revealed that she and her husband John Legend have named their third child Esti Maxine Stephens.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Chrissy wrote, captioning a photo of her three children together. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss.”

The 37-year-old concluded, “Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

Esti was born on January 13th, John told attendees of a private concert later that day. Though the All Of Me singer didn’t reveal her name at the time, he did share that he hadn’t slept since the birth but was nonetheless feeling “energized.”

The pair also share a six-year-old daughter Luna and son Miles, four.